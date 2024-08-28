Former Blackpool stars poised for transfers to Millwall and Preston North End

Ryan Wintle (centre left) and Josh Bowler (centre) could come up against each other in the Championship this season. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Blackpool pair Josh Bowler and Ryan Wintle are poised to make moves across the Championship in the final few days of the transfer window.

Bowler and Wintle played alongside each other at Bloomfield Road during the 2021/22 season, and then reunited last season when Bowler joined Wintle at Cardiff. The two men could now find themselves playing against each other with moves in the pipeline for both.

According to the South London Press, Wintle will join Millwall on a season-long loan and is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to The Den. The 27-year-old was made available for transfer by Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut in the summer, and he is heading to the capital to get some first-team football after being told he wouldn't get that in South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His exile from Cardiff represents a change in stance from the manager as last season he made 44 appearances and was also entrusted with the captain’s armband on several occasions. He is under contract at the Cardiff City Stadium until the summer of 2026 after signing a contract extension last year.

Wintle only spent a couple of months at Blackpool, joining on loan from Cardiff in the summer of 2021, but he made his mark. He left having made 18 appearances, and was a sound option in the centre of the park.

As for Bowler, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday morning that Blackpool's Lancashire rivals Preston North End had made an offer to Nottingham Forest for Bowler. It is added that talks are expected to progress quickly over the next few days and in his post-match press conference, newly appointed manager Paul Heckingbottom kept his cards to his chest.

The 25-year-old is currently out of favour at the City Ground, and returned to the Midlands off the back of a spell at Cardiff. He got five goals and two assists for the Bluebirds, and now a return to Lancashire looks to be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler joined Blackpool from Everton in 2021, and in his first and only full season at the club, he got eight goals and three assists. Forest signed him in September on the back of his good form, but he was immediately shipped out on loan to Olympiacos, before re-joining the Seasiders on a loan deal. He provided four goals and two assists in 25 games, but couldn't prevent Blackpool from being relegated.