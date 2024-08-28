Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have booked their place in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Under the guidance of interim head coach Richard Keogh, the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson claimed the winner heading into the latter stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, there were comfortable wins for the likes of Stoke City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

As well as this, the second round has produced a few upsets, with Barnsley overcoming Sheffield United, Barrow knocking out Derby County on penalties, Fleetwood beating Rotherham United, Walsall coming from behind to claim a win against Huddersfield Town, and Leyton Orient earning an away victory over Millwall.

The draw for the next stage of the competition will take place this evening at the conclusion of Sky Sports’ coverage of Nottingham Forest’s tie against Newcastle United at the City Ground - which is one of seven games that still need to be played.

Teams competing in European competitions will enter the next round, and fixtures will be split across the weeks commencing September 16 and 23 due to the changes to the Champions League format.

Here’s the teams that will be in the draw:

Arsenal

Chelsea

Tottenham

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Aston Villa

Stoke City

Barnsley

Barrow

Blackpool

Brighton

Coventry City

Everton

Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End

Leicester City

Leyton Orient

QPR

Bolton Wanderers

Walsall

Watford

Fulham

Crystal Palace

Wolves or Burnley

AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town

Cardiff City or Southampton

Colchester United or Brentford

Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers

West Ham or Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United