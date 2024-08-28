When the EFL Cup third round draw is due to take place - as Blackpool progress alongside likes of Everton and Preston North End
Under the guidance of interim head coach Richard Keogh, the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.
Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson claimed the winner heading into the latter stages.
Elsewhere, there were comfortable wins for the likes of Stoke City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.
As well as this, the second round has produced a few upsets, with Barnsley overcoming Sheffield United, Barrow knocking out Derby County on penalties, Fleetwood beating Rotherham United, Walsall coming from behind to claim a win against Huddersfield Town, and Leyton Orient earning an away victory over Millwall.
The draw for the next stage of the competition will take place this evening at the conclusion of Sky Sports’ coverage of Nottingham Forest’s tie against Newcastle United at the City Ground - which is one of seven games that still need to be played.
Teams competing in European competitions will enter the next round, and fixtures will be split across the weeks commencing September 16 and 23 due to the changes to the Champions League format.
Here’s the teams that will be in the draw:
Arsenal
Chelsea
Tottenham
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Stoke City
Barnsley
Barrow
Blackpool
Brighton
Coventry City
Everton
Fleetwood Town
Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End
Leicester City
Leyton Orient
QPR
Bolton Wanderers
Walsall
Watford
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Wolves or Burnley
AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town
Cardiff City or Southampton
Colchester United or Brentford
Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers
West Ham or Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United
