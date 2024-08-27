Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh states the 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup was a ‘psychologically’ important result for the Seasiders.

Makhtar Gueye gave the home side the lead with a first half penalty, before the scores were levelled by Jake Beesley on the other side of the break.

Heading into the latter stages, Hayden Coulson made his mark off the bench, with the wing-back snatching the winner.

Discussing the victory at Ewood Park on the back of Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Cambridge United, Keogh said: “You feel so many different emotions constantly, but I’m just so proud of the boys - they deserve it. It’s not about me, they’re the ones sacrificing and giving everything.

“We won’t get carried away, because the season is still so young. We need to enjoy it because it’s a win, but we need to make it more consistent.

“The first emotion is pride in how the team performed against a great team. To come here, go a goal down, and play like we did, I’m just proud of how the players performed and how they worked hard for each other. The togetherness was incredible.

“Psychologically for the group it was massive, especially after Saturday. It was a big moment.

“That’s the game, when you’ve got hold onto a result, you’ve got to do the basics well and make the right decisions.

“I’m quite an emotional guy, but you have to enjoy it because I know how hard it is to win any game, especially at a place like this. Someone told me you’ve got to enjoy these moments because they don’t come around too often.”