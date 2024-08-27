Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park to book their place in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Makhtar Gueye had given the home side the lead in the first half, before goals from Jake Beesley and Hayden Coulson helped to turn things around inside the final 20 minutes.

Following Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United, Seasiders interim head coach Richard Keogh opted to start with a 4-4-2 formation, before resorting back to a 3-4-3 during the second half.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

Richard O’Donnell - 7

After looking a bit nervy against Cambridge, Richard O’Donnell was on hand with a couple of important late saves to see out the win against Blackburn.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel - 7

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put a solid shift in as a conventional right back.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Matthew Pennington - 7

There were a few sloppy errors from Matthew Pennington, who has struggled at the start of the current season.

The centre back did make amends for some of his mistakes with a crucial block at the end.

Olly Casey - 5

Olly Casey was guilty of giving away the penalty before being forced off through injury, with the defender getting the wrong side of Arnor Sigurdsson.

Zac Ashworth - 7

Zac Ashworth was back in action for the Seasiders, and did a decent enough job on the left.

Rob Apter - 8

Like the 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round, Rob Apter was Blackpool’s brightest player, with the 21-year-old always looking to get a shot away or a cross into the box.

The ex-Tranmere Rovers got his reward in the second half, with his cross finding Jake Beesley for the equaliser.

Ollie Norburn - 6

Ollie Norburn came close to scoring in the second half, with the midfielder hitting the crossbar.

Ryan Finnigan - 5

Ryan Finnigan was a bit loose in possession a couple of times before his evening was cut short through injury in the first half.

Elliot Embleton - 6

Elliot Embleton had a huge chance to score in the first half, but was unable to compose himself before releasing his shot.

Jake Beesley - 6

Jake Beesley was quiet for the majority of the game, but was in the right place at the right time to take his goal.

Ollie Norburn | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Kyle Joseph - 6

Kyle Joseph didn’t see much action up front, after really lighting things up against Cambridge at the weekend.

SUB: Lee Evans - 7

Lee Evans was introduced in the first half after the injury to Finnigan, and looked really strong in the centre of the park.

SUB: James Husband - 7

James Husband was solid enough in defence after being introduced for the injured Olly Casey.

SUB: Hayden Coulson - 7

Hayden Coulson did well to win the ball back before providing a cool finish to put Blackpool in front.

Hayden Coulson | CameraSport - Lee Parker

SUB: Ashley Fletcher - 6

Ashley Fletcher caused a different type of threat up front for the Seasiders.

SUB: Dom Ballard - 6

Dom Ballard also had some bright moments after being introduced in the second half.