Blackpool interim boss explains tactical changes in victory over Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool interim boss Richard Keogh made a number of alterations to his side for the 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Makhtar Gueye had given the home side the lead in the first half at Ewood Park, before goals from Jake Beesley and Hayden Coulson helped to turn things around inside the final 20 minutes.

Following Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United, Keogh opted to start with a 4-4-2 formation, before resorting back to a 3-4-3 during the second half.

“We changed shape to begin with because I felt like it was the right system to give them a few problems,” he explained.

“They’re a good team, so we knew there’d be times when they’d have the ball and we'd have to be aggressive, but also be respectful.

“We just wanted to tweak a few things, and I thought it worked quite nicely.

“It’s something we spoke about after the Cambridge game. With the output the lads gave on Saturday, it was just something I was thinking about, and I thought could help us.

“There wasn’t a lot of preparation time, but we got some quality work in.

“Like any game, I’ll assess it on its merits and pick the team and formation to win the game. The same principles applied, it was just something I thought would work.

“I knew I’d have to change it at some point. I suppose it’s great for any manager when they make subs and they have an impact.”