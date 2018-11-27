Joe Dodoo: I can't afford to let my standards slip at Blackpool

Blackpool forward Joe Dodoo knows he must maintain his scoring form to keep his starting spot.

The 23-year-old scored his fourth goal in as many games in Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Burton Albion, having earlier set up Jordan Thompson for his goal.

But the Rangers loanee can’t afford to let his standards drop, having been out of the team for much of the season.

Dodoo said: “I have to keep performing. I have to keep doing the right things for the team and obviously scoring goals,

“I’m the focal point at the moment but I have to keep working hard in training every day and in games, and obviously bring value to the team and help them win.

“You want to play every game and you have to strive for that. As an attacker you have to produce and I set standards for myself. I want to produce in every game.

“The team needs to win, that’s the most important thing, but we’re winning and playing well, which is all I want.”

A major factor in Dodoo’s resurgence has been his blooming partnership with Armand Gnanduillet.

The 26-year-old netted the first goal against Burton, taking his season’s tally to seven with four in his last five games.

Dodoo said of the partnership: “It’s great. We’re two physical players up at the top and we complement each other. We try to learn as much as possible from each other and game by game we’re getting better.

“We’re both scoring and I think we need to keep that form going for the team.”

Blackpool, who have won their last five games in all competitions, are back in action tonight away to Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann’s side sit directly below Pool in League One and are unbeaten in three games.

There will be another quick turnaround for Terry McPhillips’ men, who visit Solihull Moors for a televised FA Cup second-round clash on Friday.

Dodoo said: “We’re doing well but we need to keep that winning mentality going because nothing matters more than winning.

“To get where we want to at the end of the season we need to keep on winning.”