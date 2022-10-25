Is Blackpool’s Kenny Dougall making a late run for Australia’s World Cup squad?

Despite being a regular in Graham Arnold’s squads over the last couple of years, the 29-year-old wasn’t called up for the back-to-back games against New Zealand during the last international break.

Perhaps Dougall’s chances of making it to Qatar are still slim, but he’s certainly given himself one last shot of making the Socceroos plane with a resurgence in form over the last few weeks.

While the midfielder’s game isn’t all about goals, scoring twice in his last three games will certainly have helped his cause.

His improved displays appear to have coincided with a shift forward from the number six role into a more advanced position in midfield.

However, with Liam Bridcutt hobbling off injured against Preston North End at the weekend, chances are Dougall will be required to fulfil the deeper-lying role once again.

Nevertheless, the Aussie – who has been capped five times by his country – doesn’t have long left if he wants to put his name forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Dougall has been much improved for Blackpool in recent weeks

Last week all nations involved in the World Cup had to submit an initial 55-man squad, which remained confidential.

But the final 26-man groups will have to be trimmed down by November 8, with only three Blackpool games to come between now and then.

Australia, who made the tournament via the play-offs, play their first game on November 22 when they take on reigning champions France. Denmark and Tunisia are also part of Group D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Dougall’s recent setback of being left out of the Australia squad, Blackpool’s head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “He’s so laid back Kenny, you wouldn’t know what’s going on with him because he’s just that type.

“If he was disappointed he’s not shown it too much. He’s quite a chilled character, I think a lot of the Aussies are aren’t they? They’re quite relaxed about things and take things as they come.

“But deep down Kenny will be disappointed because he would have been wanting to showcase his skills to give himself a chance of making the World Cup squad.