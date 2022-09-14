Blackpool's Kenny Dougall left OUT of Australia squad just two months out from World Cup

The Blackpool midfielder has been omitted from the Australia squad for their upcoming international friendlies later this month.

It will be the last time Graham Arnold’s side meet before travelling to Qatar in November.

The Socceroos, who qualified via the play-offs earlier this year, face New Zealand home and away.

It’s their last two games before they take on reigning champions France in their opening group game at the World Cup.

Tunisia and Denmark are also part of Group D.

Dougall has only been capped five times by his country but he has been a regular in Arnold’s squads over the last year and a half.

Dougall will be desperate to make Australia's next squad for the World Cup in November

The 29-year-old’s omission comes at the worst possible time for the midfielder, who will be desperate to make it onto the plane for the next squad.

Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart has bizarrely been picked for the Jamaican squad for their upcoming friendly against Argentina despite being sidelined by injury.

The midfielder has yet to see a minute of action this season due to being sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton revealed Stewart is waiting to have another scan to see how his foot is healing.

There’s still no exact timeframe on the 28-year-old’s return, but it’s understood he won’t be available until after the September international break at the earliest.

The Gazette understands Stewart won’t be linking up with the Jamaican squad and this is purely an oversight on their behalf.