Latest Blackpool injury news on Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino, Leeds United's Ian Poveda and Keshi Anderson ahead of Rotherham United clash

Pool’s head coach revealed Ian Poveda is rated as 50/50 for the game after picking up a tight hamstring.

There is better news elsewhere though, with both Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson back in training.

Gary Madine will serve the second match of his three-game suspension, while Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley are both longer-term injury concerns.

Here’s what Appleton said about Blackpool’s injured players during this morning’s press conference:

Ian Poveda (hamstring)

“Ian Poveda has got a little bit of a tight hamstring so he's a little bit 50/50 for tomorrow, so we'll wait and see how he comes through today or whether he trains today or not.

Patino has now returned to training

"Obviously with him getting 75 minutes or so against Huddersfield that was a big statement from his point of view that he's durable enough to come in and do that, since then we've had some really good training sessions and some of them have been very competitive and intense at times.

“I think he's gone from not doing too much work at Leeds, almost finding himself in one of those in-between situations with the first team and Under-23s.

"I think he's clever enough and the staff are clever enough to try and manage him over the coming weeks and hopefully get him through potentially the next two games knowing we've got a bit of a breather after Millwall."

Charlie Patino (ankle)

"Coming back into training this week since the Huddersfield game we've had Charlie Patino, so he's had a few days training.”

Keshi Anderson (medial collateral ligament)

“Keshi trained for the first time yesterday (Monday) with the group so obviously we'll find out any reaction from him today.”

Lewis Fiorini (hamstring)

"In terms of the medium term, Lewis is doing very well and doing better than what I expected. I think he's got a rescan at the end of this week, if not then the start of next week but in terms of how he feels and where he's at, he's ahead of schedule.”

Jake Beesley (stress fracture of the foot)

“Jake's got another scan on his foot on Thursday of next week to see where that is in terms of healing.”

Kevin Stewart (stress fracture of the foot)