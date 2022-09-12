Three gaps left free as Blackpool's official 25-man squad list is published

The Seasiders had to formally register their list with the EFL once the summer transfer window closed on September 1.

The lists have now been published on the EFL’s website in full.

It shows Michael Appleton has named 22 players in total, leaving three free spots.

Stewart and Beesley, who are both sidelined with stress fractures of the foot, have not been named.

However, with three spots still to be filled, they can be added back into the squad as and when they’re available for selection, subject to EFL approval.

This happened last season when both CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine were left out of Neil Critchley’s squad before being added back in later down the line once they had proven their match fitness.

The likes of Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson, who are also out injured, have been included, however.

Patino is expected to return from an ankle injury soon, while Anderson is also on the mend and could be involved in the not-too-distant future.

Appleton did suggest Fiorini could be left out as he’s likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring problem for some time yet, but he’s still been registered.

In the Championship, clubs are limited to naming 25 ‘senior’ players. A senior player is deemed to be a player aged 21 or over on January 1, 2022.

That means Sonny Carey, who was aged 20 on the first day of the year, is not considered a senior player.

Instead, he is included in the Under-21 section alongside the likes of Rob Apter, Ewan Bange, Jake Daniels, Zak Emmerson, Brad Holmes and Owen Moffat.

Loan players, irrespective of age, have to be included in the senior category. So that means Patino, Fiorini, Theo Corbeanu, who are 18, 20 and 20 respectively, all count towards the official 25-man list.

Appleton has confirmed Blackpool are keen to bring in “one or two” free agents and the squad list confirms they have the space to do so if they wish.

Former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is a player on Blackpool’s radar while it’s understood Liam Bridcutt, who played under Appleton with Lincoln City, has also been in to train.

Speaking earlier this month about the Drinkwater speculation, Appleton told The Gazette: “Drinky is one of about three or four of that type of player that everyone seems to be asking questions about because he’s out of contract.

“I obviously know the guy from my time at Leicester, so I’ll leave you second guessing.

“But there are three or four players out of contract who need a club and need game time and we’re in the market for one.”

Senior squad: Keshi Anderson, Callum Connolly, Theo Corbeanu, Kenny Dougall, Marvin Ekpiteta, Lewis Fiorini, Luke Garbutt, Dan Grimshaw, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Gabriel, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda, Dom Thompson, Jordan Thorniley, Rhys Williams, Callum Wright, Jerry Yates

Under-21 players: Rob Apter, Ewan Bange, Sonny Carey, Jake Daniels, Zak Emmerson, Brad Holmes, Harvey Hughes, Alex Lankshear, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Owen Moffat, Jack Moore, Will Squires, Joe Strawn, Tayt Trusty