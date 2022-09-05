Michael Appleton addresses speculation linking Blackpool with former Chelsea, Leicester City and Reading free agent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation has mounted online that the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder is on the club’s radar.

When that was put to Blackpool’s head coach after Sunday’s 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town, Appleton didn’t rule it out.

“Drinky is one of about three or four of that type of player that everyone seems to be asking questions about because he’s out of contract,” he told The Gazette.

“I obviously know the guy from my time at Leicester, so I’ll leave you second guessing.

“But there are three or four players out of contract who need a club and need game time and we’re in the market for one.”

Speaking on Friday following the closure of the transfer window, Appleton revealed the club were close to capturing an out of contract player and remained in discussions with another.

Drinkwater has been without a club since leaving Reading at the end of last season

Pool’s head coach added that he was reasonably confident of Blackpool signing at least one free agent “reasonably quickly”.

While the transfer window slammed shut on Thursday night, the Seasiders still have the ability to bring in players without a club.

That is something Appleton is certainly trying to do, with Pool’s head coach insisting Blackpool’s business is not yet done.

When asked if any progress had been made over the last few days, Appleton told The Gazette: “Little bits.

“We’re hopeful of having one come and train with us this week and we’re still working really hard to bring another one in.”

Since Richard Keogh’s departure last month, Appleton has consistently stressed the need to add some more experience to the group.

“We’ve spoken about Keesy moving on to Ipswich – if we do look to fill that void as a person it would be more to do with what he offered off the pitch rather than on the pitch in the early days,” he said in August.

If Blackpool do bring in someone on trial this week, they could feature for the development squad during Tuesday’s Central League Cup game against Accrington Stanley.