'The system got it wrong': Huddersfield Town boss fumes over goal-line controversy during Blackpool defeat

The Terriers felt they should have had a goal awarded when Yuta Nakayama bundled the ball towards goal from close range.

Despite Dan Grimshaw’s best efforts, replay appeared to show the ball clearly crossed the line.

Despite goal-line technology being in use in the Championship, the watch used by referee John Busby didn’t signal for a goal.

Blackpool saw out the remainder of the game to pick up the three points courtesy of Theo Corbeanu’s first-half strike.

As for Huddersfield, they remain second bottom in the table having won just one of their opening seven games.

“We’ve seen stills and video replays of the goal that wasn’t given and there is clear light between the ball and the goalpost,” Schofield said.

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield

“I can’t tell you what happened, but the goal should have stood. Regardless, it’s another defeat.

“The referee is governed by the goal-line technology to make the decision on that. It appears that system has got it wrong, so we should have at least come away with a point today.

“After the first five to 10 minutes, I thought we were the dominant team in the first-half. The second was scrappier but I thought we were the better side again.

“Regardless, that’s now four points from a possible 21.