A closer look at Blackpool’s schedule and how further postponements could cause problems

While an understandable decision, it means a gap will have to be found in Blackpool’s calendar to rearrange their home clash against Middlesbrough.

More postponements could also follow, with doubt over next weekend’s trip to London for the game against Millwall at The Den.

Michael Appleton’s side are, however, expected to return to action in midweek when they take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Wednesday night.

If the Millwall game does end up being scrapped, the Rotherham game will be Blackpool’s last until the start of October due to the two-week international break.

Should Blackpool lose two games in the space of a week, that will spark concern given we’re already in a uniquely congested campaign because of the winter World Cup.

The Championship will take a four-week break in November and early December to cover the group stages and first knockout stage of the international tournament.

However, to further complicate matters, if Championship clubs have three or more first-team players at the World Cup then they will have the option to postpone games, as per league rules that apply to League One and Two sides.

This is unlikely to be an issue for Blackpool though, as Australia’s Kenny Dougall and Theo Corbeanu, of Canada, are the only two candidates to feature at the tournament.

However, the Seasiders will also be at the mercy of their opponents, with Birmingham City and Cardiff City the sides they’re due to play before Christmas and the end of the World Cup.

With the FA Cup also to take into account, further postponements next week could make for a fixture scheduling nightmare for Blackpool and their fellow Championship sides.

In terms of rearranging the MIddlesbrough game and when that might happen, there are three potential gaps between now and the World Cup. But in those six weeks between the first game back from the international break and the pause for the World Cup, Appleton’s men are already scheduled to play 10 games.

Blackpool are, at least, out of the Carabao Cup, which does give them some breathing space.

Middlesbrough have also been knocked out, meaning the two sides have the same three midweeks free in the weeks commencing October 10, October 24 and November 7.

In the New Year, more opportunities to play rescheduled games present themselves. There are no midweek games in January, though if Blackpool progress beyond the third round of the FA Cup that could cause further postponements in the league.

February, meanwhile, has just one midweek game as it stands as Blackpool travel to Swansea City on the 15th.

March has one league midweeker as the Seasiers host QPR on the 14th, but with an international break after the following weekend, the week commencing March 6 is the only definite as a free week thanks to the FA Cup.

That then leads to the final month of the season with the six weeks from April 1 to May 6 seeing Blackpool scheduled to play eight games as things stand.