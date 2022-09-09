Blackpool v Middlesbrough OFF as EFL postpones fixtures as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II

It was at first unknown whether or not fixtures in the football league would take place, with official guidance seemingly advising against sporting fixtures, though government advice reportedly left the decision to the governing bodies of each sport.

Blackpool were set to host Middlesbrough in the Championship but that game will no longer go ahead, it is not yet known whether Wednesday’s game against Rotherham United will be impacted.

A statement from the EFL read: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

All games in the EFL this weekend have been postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.