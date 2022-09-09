Blackpool v Middlesbrough OFF as EFL postpones fixtures as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Football fixtures this weekend will NOT go ahead, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
It was at first unknown whether or not fixtures in the football league would take place, with official guidance seemingly advising against sporting fixtures, though government advice reportedly left the decision to the governing bodies of each sport.
Blackpool were set to host Middlesbrough in the Championship but that game will no longer go ahead, it is not yet known whether Wednesday’s game against Rotherham United will be impacted.
A statement from the EFL read: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.
"Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.
"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."