CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine left out of Blackpool's 25-man squad list

Hamilton is set for a spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the winger is continuing to suffer with an ongoing problem with his foot.

The 26-year-old, who has looked off the pace so far this season, broke his fifth metatarsal in March.

Hamilton now requires further surgery to remove a screw that has been causing significant pain and discomfort.

It will leave the winger out of action for a couple of months at least, it's understood.

Madine, meanwhile, continues to suffer ongoing groin problems that also plagued the second half of last season.

The striker, who has yet to make an appearance this season, underwent surgery during the summer.

The problem is ongoing, however, and the 31-year-old has also been left out of the 25-man squad as a result.

Both players can, however, subject to EFL approval, be added to the 25-man squad at any stage during the season.

It’s understood the EFL are due to release the official squad lists on their website today.

Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (ruptured achilles tendon), who are also long-term injury absentees, could also be left out of the squad.

If this is indeed the case, this could leave the Seasiders with as many as three free spaces - which raises the prospect of signing free agents.

Clubs in the Championship are allowed to register 25 players aged 21 and above, three more than in League One.

In the second tier, loan players also have to fit into the 25-man quota. Blackpool currently have four loanees: Sterling, Dale, Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules.

The club now have 30 senior players on their books but that includes Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall, players who are yet to feature this season and are unlikely to be named in the 25 - and the injured Virtue, Ward, Hamilton and Madine.

Under-21s don’t have to be registered in the 25-man squad unless they are on loan. Oliver Casey, Cameron Antwi, Sonny Carey and Brad Holmes all fit into this category.