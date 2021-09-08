Blackpool striker Ewan Bange continues his prolific loan spell with another goal for Bamber Bridge

The striker scored Brig’s opening goal at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium to make it seven goals in seven games this season.

Fellow Pool loanee Rob Apter, who was in excellent form during the first-half before fading in the second, was involved heavily in the goal.

The diminutive forward raced through on goal before seeing his shot well saved by the Radcliffe keeper, but Bange pounced at the back post to tap home into the back of the empty net.

Former Fleetwood Town man Bobby Grant equalised for the visitors shortly afterwards and the game ended 1-1, despite a dramatic second-half which saw Radcliffe miss a penalty and Brig have a man sent off at the death.

Blackpool’s academy director Ciaran Donnelly, youth-team coach Danny Ventre and first-team goalkeeping coach Steve Banks were all there to watch Apter and Bange in action.

Former Seasider and England man Trevor Sinclair, meanwhile, was also in attendance to watch his son Isaac, who played on the wing for Bamber Bridge.

Brig, who are still unbeaten in their opening seven games of the campaign, are managed by former Pool duo Jamie Milligan and John Hills.

Their squad also includes former Seasiders Luke Higham, Macauley Wilson and Mark Yeates.

Milligan’s side sit in fourth place in Northern Premier Division, having picked up 14 points from their opening seven games.

They trail early pace setters South Shields by three points.