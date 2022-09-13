Blackpool's Kevin Stewart bizarrely named in Jamaican squad despite being out injured

The midfielder has yet to see a minute of action this season due to being sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot.

Speaking this morning, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton revealed Stewart is waiting to have another scan to see how his foot is healing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s still no exact timeframe on the 28-year-old’s return, but it’s understood he won’t be available until after the September international break at the earliest.

The Gazette understands Stewart won’t be linking up with the Jamaican squad and this is purely an oversight on their behalf.

The midfielder was even left out of Blackpool’s 22-man squad alongside Jake Beesley, who is also sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot. But both will be added in if and when they’re fit and ready.

Stewart has yet to play under Appleton, with his last appearance in tangerine coming on the final day of last season during the 5-0 thrashing by Peterborough United.

Kevin Stewart has yet to make an appearance for Blackpool so far this season

The former Liverpool man, who has been blighted by injury problems throughout his career, only made 14 appearances last term.

Jamaica host Argentina in an international friendly on Wednesday, September 28.

The game takes place at the home of New York Red Bulls, in New Jersey.

Stewart has been capped twice by the Reggae Boyz having made his debut against Panama in January of this year.