Blackpool fail in bid to sign former Chelsea, Leicester City and Reading midfielder

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Rotherham United, Appleton confirmed Blackpool offered Drinkwater a deal to make the permanent move to Bloomfield Road.

But Pool’s head coach has revealed the club were unable to agree terms with the 32-year-old.

“That’s dead, that’s done. It’s ran its course,” Appleton said.

“To be fair, the club went above and beyond to try and make that happen. We couldn’t have done any more, I couldn’t have had any better support from the club to try and make it happen. But that isn’t going to happen.

“You never close the door on anyone coming in, but I don’t see Danny coming to the club.”

The Seasiders had looked to bring Drinkwater to Bloomfield Road

The Seasiders do have space in their squad should they still wish to bring in a free agent, with three gaps left available.

Injured duo Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley have been left out, but the plan is to add them back in if and when they’re able to prove their fitness.

Nevertheless, that will still leave one free gap for the Seasiders to bring in a free agent if they’re able to find the right man.

Appleton hinted that man could be Liam Bridcutt, who is currently on trial with the club.

Appleton coached the midfielder during his time at Lincoln City and despite his injury troubles, believes he could be the right character for the club on and off the pitch.

“He’s had his issues over the past,” he told The Gazette.

“But he’s still had a decent amount of game time over the past few seasons and I think he’s the type of player you have to accept will pick up injuries because of the way he plays.

“But he’s come in the last week or so, trained well, really getting up to speed with the pace of training and he looks fit, as he always does, because he’s in great shape.