Blackpool boss addresses Danny Drinkwater speculation after Huddersfield Town win

After the drama of transfer deadline day, the focus very much returns to the action on the pitch today as the Seasiders make the trip across the Pennines to face Huddersfield Town.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:56 pm

Michael Appleton’s side will be aiming to bounce back with a win after their midweek disappointment against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders are chasing a first win at the John Smith's Stadium since 2007

Huddersfield Town v Blackpool: Live updates

Last updated: Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 17:53

Key Events

  • FT: Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after midweek disappointment
  • Ian Poveda makes first start, new signing Callum Wright starts on the bench
  • Gary Madine misses out through suspension
Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 17:53

Michael Appleton on Danny Drinkwater

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:58

FULL TIME

Theo Corbeanu’s third goal of the campaign gives the Seasiders their third victory, as they move up into the top half.

A spot of controversy in the second-half, but Michael Appleton’s side worked tirelessly for this win.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:52

90 - Stoppage time

Blackpool have FIVE minutes to see out.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:38

75 - Double change

ON: CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery

OFF: Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:31

69 - Chance!

Big chance for Blackpool to double their lead as Jerry Yates lays the ball off to Ian Poveda, but his shot deflects wide.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:29

67 - First change

James Husband is Blackpool's first change, replacing Rhys Williams who has looked a little shaky since the break.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:27

65 - Needless booking

Jerry Yates is shown a yellow card for throwing the ball away to wind the clock down.

Bit of a silly one that with 25 minutes plus still to go.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:25

Controversy

There is goalline technology of course. But the referee's watch obviously hasn't gone off.

Replays showed it clearly went in.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:23

61 - DRAMA!

Huddersfield think they've forced the ball over the line from a corner but the referee waves play on.

Looked in if I'm being honest.

Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 16:20

58 - Yellow

Callum Connolly is shown a yellow card for stopping a Huddersfield break.

