Blackpool boss addresses Danny Drinkwater speculation after Huddersfield Town win
After the drama of transfer deadline day, the focus very much returns to the action on the pitch today as the Seasiders make the trip across the Pennines to face Huddersfield Town.
Michael Appleton’s side will be aiming to bounce back with a win after their midweek disappointment against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.
Last updated: Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 17:53
Michael Appleton on Danny Drinkwater
FULL TIME
Theo Corbeanu’s third goal of the campaign gives the Seasiders their third victory, as they move up into the top half.
A spot of controversy in the second-half, but Michael Appleton’s side worked tirelessly for this win.
90 - Stoppage time
Blackpool have FIVE minutes to see out.
75 - Double change
ON: CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery
OFF: Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu
69 - Chance!
Big chance for Blackpool to double their lead as Jerry Yates lays the ball off to Ian Poveda, but his shot deflects wide.
67 - First change
James Husband is Blackpool's first change, replacing Rhys Williams who has looked a little shaky since the break.
65 - Needless booking
Jerry Yates is shown a yellow card for throwing the ball away to wind the clock down.
Bit of a silly one that with 25 minutes plus still to go.
Controversy
There is goalline technology of course. But the referee's watch obviously hasn't gone off.
Replays showed it clearly went in.
61 - DRAMA!
Huddersfield think they've forced the ball over the line from a corner but the referee waves play on.
Looked in if I'm being honest.
58 - Yellow
Callum Connolly is shown a yellow card for stopping a Huddersfield break.