Blackpool's predicted line-up for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Town

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to get back to winning way after slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

They will of course be without Josh Bowler, who departed on deadline day, but new signing Callum Wright is available to feature after sealing a permanent move from Leicester City.

But how they will line-up at the John Smith’s Stadium? Here’s our prediction?

1. Looking for a reaction The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways after Wednesday night's disappointment Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw Grimmy produced some stunning saves even in defeat on Wednesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel Gabriel will want to banish his bad memories of being sent off at Huddersfield last season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta The skipper remains one of the first names on the team sheet. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales