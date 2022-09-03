News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's predicted line-up for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Town

Now the drama of transfer deadline day is behind us, we can focus on Blackpool’s trip across the Pennines to Huddersfield Town.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:00 am

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to get back to winning way after slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

They will of course be without Josh Bowler, who departed on deadline day, but new signing Callum Wright is available to feature after sealing a permanent move from Leicester City.

The Seasiders are still without seven first-team players through a combination of injuries and suspension, although the problems are finally beginning to ease.

But how they will line-up at the John Smith’s Stadium? Here’s our prediction?

1. Looking for a reaction

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways after Wednesday night's disappointment

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimmy produced some stunning saves even in defeat on Wednesday night.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

Gabriel will want to banish his bad memories of being sent off at Huddersfield last season.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

