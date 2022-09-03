Blackpool's predicted line-up for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Town
Now the drama of transfer deadline day is behind us, we can focus on Blackpool’s trip across the Pennines to Huddersfield Town.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to get back to winning way after slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.
They will of course be without Josh Bowler, who departed on deadline day, but new signing Callum Wright is available to feature after sealing a permanent move from Leicester City.
The Seasiders are still without seven first-team players through a combination of injuries and suspension, although the problems are finally beginning to ease.
But how they will line-up at the John Smith’s Stadium? Here’s our prediction?
