Positive news on Luke Garbutt, Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson ahead of Blackpool's trip to Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders have been without seven first-team players for their last two games, six out injured and Sonny Carey missing through suspension.

However, it appears those injury concerns are finally beginning to ease, while Carey will be back available soon as he serves the third and final game of his three-match suspension this weekend.

Luke Garbutt could be involved in the squad at Huddersfield, while Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson are edging ever closer to a return.

Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

“Luke is back in the group. He’s only had a couple of days training but he’s back involved now fully,” Appleton said.

“He could possibly be involved. I’m trying to think of the numbers we’ve got but it’s a possibility.

“Charlie is about 10 days away and Keshi is probably about three weeks away.

“We’ve got four games between now and the international break, so if we can get the likes of Charlie, Garbs and Keshi close to coming back near the international break or during it, and maybe get in one or two out of contract players, all of a sudden the squad looks a little bit more healthy in terms of numbers.

“That’s the plan really, to get through the next four or five games with no injuries, get people back on the grass and all of a sudden you have a really healthy, competitive group.”

Stewart is unlikely to feature for the Seasiders for another six weeks, but the club remain hopeful he could feature before the winter World Cup.

Fiorini is still facing around two months out with a hamstring injury, while Beesley is still wearing his protective boot after suffering a stress fracture of the foot.

New signing Callum Wright is also fit and available to play after signing on the dotted line on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City.