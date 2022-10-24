What Michael Appleton said about Blackpool’s injured trio after derby day win against Preston North End

Liam Bridcutt was forced off with what looked to be a groin injury after 30 minutes on just his fourth appearance in tangerine.

To add further salt into the wound, the Seasiders would lose half of their defence during the second-half as both Jordan Thorniley and James Husband were forced to hobble off.

On the injured trio, Appleton said after the game: “I hope they’re not long-term, because I’m fed up of losing players to injuries.

“To lose the three (to suspension) after Sheffield United and not have them for Hull in midweek was a tough one to take.

“Let’s see where we are. I’m not sure how bad they are, we will know in the next 48 hours, but I’m hoping the Jud one is more fatigue and cramping more than anything.

James Husband was one of three players to go off injured on Saturday

“Liam, you saw he felt it slightly but for him to carry on for a bit suggests it’s not a ping or a proper tear, so fingers crossed with that one as well.

“Hubby did great. When Jud came off we were considering sliding Hubby in as a left-sided centre-half just to give us that balance with him being left-footed.

“But we knew they would try and put us under a bit of pressure with set-pieces and corners with their aerial ability so Rhys (Williams) has got that, so it was a better option.”

Blackpool were already without six players for Saturday’s derby win, five through injury and one through suspension.

Shayne Lavery still has one game to serve of his three-match ban following his controversial red card after the recent 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

Appleton did confirm, however, that Anderson is expected to return to training this week.

