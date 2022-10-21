Blackpool re-sign former Ipswich Town and Rotherham United man ahead of Preston North End derby

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until January 21 to add some much-needed squad depth to Michael Appleton’s depleted squad.

The Gazette understands Ward has been registered in time for tomorrow’s derby against Preston North End.

“Everybody knows that Grant has been training with us for a number of months now – since the start of pre-season – on the basis of getting fit and fixing himself up with a club, but with Kevin Stewart now looking like he will be out until the New Year, this was the natural solution to sign him until January.”

Despite being released by Neil Critchley at the end of last season, the 27-year-old has still been training with the club since the summer to help build up his fitness.

It comes after the midfielder endured an injury-hit campaign last time out, limited to making just five appearances after rupturing his achilles during the game against Bournemouth in August 2021.

Ward briefly spent time with Reading on trial before the season got underway but was never offered a contract.

He then returned to Bloomfield Road where he featured in the pre-season friendlies against Rangers and Salford City. The former Ipswich Town man has also turned out for Stephen Dobbie’s development squad this season as a trialist.

However, whenever asked about the potential to re-sign Ward, Appleton was always adamant a contract wouldn’t be offered and the club were simply helping out the midfielder before he got fixed up elsewhere.

However, with as many as eight players expected to be absent again for Saturday’s derby against Preston, Appleton has moved swiftly to add more depth to his squad.

While Ward has historically played as an advanced midfielder or a winger, he’s now seen as a box-to-box midfielder.

However, he’s also previously filled in at right-back for the Seasiders in an emergency, which is a problem area for Appleton given Jordan Gabriel is out until the New Year with a knee injury and new signing Andy Lyons doesn’t arrive until January.

Ward first signed for Blackpool in January 2020 and went on to make 56 appearances for the club during his first spell, scoring twice.