Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Preston North End derby - photo gallery
Michael Appleton has limited options if he wants to freshen up his Blackpool side for tomorrow’s derby against Preston North End.
The Seasiders continue to be depleted by injuries and suspension, with Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine the latest doubts.
But Appleton does have Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson back from suspension, while James Husband, Rhys Williams and Liam Bridcutt could all feature.
But how will the Seasiders line up? We take our best guess here...
