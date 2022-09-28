The midfielder wasn’t selected by the Socceroos for their final international fixtures ahead of the World Cup.

Appleton states Dougall hasn’t openly shown how he’s feeling, but knows there will be disappointment.

He said: “He’s so laid back Kenny, you wouldn’t know what’s going on with him because he’s just that type.

Kenny Dougall was not included in the Australia squad (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

“If he was disappointed he’s not shown it too much, but obviously we’ll know over the next few days in terms of his body language and the way he is.

“He’s quite a chilled character, I think a lot of the Aussies are aren’t they? They’re quite relaxed about things and take things as they come.

“But deep down Kenny will be disappointed because he would have been wanting to showcase his skills and what he’s about to give himself a chance of making the World Cup squad.

“But listen, things happen very quickly and can change very quickly and he will be hoping that will be the case.”

Appleton also discussed Charlie Patino’s return to action ahead of the international break.

“He brought composure to us and he certainly brought quality to us in the middle of the park,” he added.

“We just need a bit more of that, which we know.

“He’s a good footballer, he can deal with the ball, he can speed the game up when he wants to.

“He’s going to be a top, top player and I’m glad he got his goal, because he deserved it.