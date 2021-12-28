Injury blow for Sonny Carey as Blackpool record another positive Covid-19 case before Middlesbrough clash

The Seasiders have recorded another positive Covid-19 test since their Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Neil Critchley has also revealed Sonny Carey suffered a metatarsal injury against the Terriers, a setback that is likely to keep him out for a lengthy period of time.

The Seasiders were already without Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward on Sunday through injury.

A further four players joined the list of absentees on Boxing Day, with Reece James, Callum Connolly, Ryan Wintle and Owen Dale all unavailable for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

This was due to a mixture of Covid and injuries according to Critchley.

Clubs must play a game if they have a goalkeeper and 13 outfield players available to them.

“To be honest we’re right on the limit,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“We’re looking slightly thin on the ground. We’ve had another positive test on Monday and we’ve got a couple of injuries from the game against Huddersfield.

“Jordan Gabriel is obviously suspended for the next couple of games, so we’re right on the limit.

“We’ve got training today and the players will come in and test again later this morning and then again tomorrow on match day.

“At the moment, we’re okay. But anything more, it would be dangerous territory.

“You saw our squad the other day. We’ve now got players missing from that with Gabriel suspended, Sonny Carey’s injury and our other positive Covid test. So there’s three from that squad missing already.

“We’ve got other knocks and bruises from the Huddersfield game as well, so we’re going to be patched up a little bit. But who knows what can happen in the next 48 hours.”

When asked about the extent of Carey’s injury from the Huddersfield game, Critchley said the 20-year-old is likely to be facing an extended period of time on the sidelines.

“We think it was his metatarsal,” Pool’s head coach revealed.

“He’s going to have to go and have an X-Ray and it’s not looking great if I’m honest.

“We’ve got previous with CJ Hamilton with this type of injury. I don’t want to speculate too soon but that would be bitterly disappointing for the boy and for us because he was fantastic against Huddersfield.”