Rob Apter has become a key figure for Blackpool this season - but believes he is capable of offering more.

Having first joined the Seasiders’ youth ranks in 2019, and made his senior debut the following year, this campaign marks the first time the 21-year-old has been a regular part of the Fylde Coast outfit’s first-team.

In 37 League One outings this term, the Scotland youth international has provided four goals and three assists in total, and often been one of the first names on Steve Bruce’s team sheet.

“Coming from League Two last year, my mindset was to come and play League One, and play as many games as possible,” Apter stated.

“I’ve probably played more than I expected this year, but I can only be happy with how I’ve done. There’s still more games to go, but I probably could’ve got more goals and assists.

“The best thing in football is to go and play games, and hopefully I can keep doing that. On the pitch, I’m confident in the ability I’ve got, and I try to show that in each game we play.”

Success with Tranmere Rovers out on loan

Rob Apter impressed during his time with Tranmere (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Prior to the current campaign, Apter had only featured five times for Blackpool, but had amassed 81 senior appearances in total through various loan spells.

Following stints with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United, the 21-year-old made the step up to the EFL with Tranmere Rovers last season.

The winger scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 40 games for the Birkenhead club, with his performances seeing him named as League Two Young Player of the Season.

This was soon followed by a step up in international football, going from Scotland U19s to the 21s.

Apter states he felt he was ready for first-team football at Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2023, but in hindsight is pleased with how things worked out, with his development out on loan prompting a new template for other Seasiders’ youngsters to follow.

“When I came in at 17, I probably wasn’t there,” he admitted.

“Last year I felt I could’ve got in, but I went out on loan, and that helped me massively, so I wouldn’t change it for the world really.

“The achievement I got last year to win that reward was amazing, and I’m thankful for that. After winning that, I came back and I thought ‘I’m getting in this team’ - hopefully I can keep doing that.

“You’ve got to prove yourself every season because everyone gets a clean slate. Me coming in was about focussing on myself.”

Working with Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce took over at Bloomfield Road back in September (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Back in September, Blackpool appointed Steve Bruce as their new head coach following the sacking of Neil Critchley just two games into the campaign.

For Apter, this saw extra emphasis put on his natural wide position as part of a 4-4-2 formation, with the experienced manager sharing his excitement over working with the Seasiders youngster early on into his tenure.

“I was made up,” he ex-Tranmere loanee added.

“The style of play and the formations suits me well. Him, Aggers (Steve Agnew), Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) and (Richard) Keogh - the way they’ve worked with me has been brilliant and I can’t thank them enough.

“The way everything is, it’s perfect. Since the gaffer has come in, everyone has adapted well and we’ve enjoyed it. Everyone is confident and they want to keep playing games.

“Hopefully I can keep playing as many games as possible, getting goals and assists, and creating chances to see where it takes me.”

