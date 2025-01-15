Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool welcome Huddersfield Town to Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

The Seasiders could hand out debuts to new signings Sammy Silvera and Tom Bloxham - who have both joined the club this week.

Meanwhile, the Terriers could also have a new attacking option at their disposal for the trip to the Fylde Coast.

Michael Duff’s side are set to complete a deal for Bolton Wanderers forward Dion Charles, with Trotters boss Ian Evatt confirming an offer for the 29-year-old had been accepted.

The ex-Seasiders defender told BBC Radio Manchester: "We've had an offer for Dion that we've deemed acceptable. It's from Huddersfield. We've come together and we've decided that it's an acceptable offer for us and that's all I really need to say on it."

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has now reported a medical is taking place today (January 15) ahead of the move.

Charles’ football journey

Charles started his football journey with Blackpool, progressing through the club’s youth ranks as a teenager.

The closest he came to a first-team outing in Tangerine was under Paul Ince, with the forward being named as an unused substitute by Paul Ince in a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at the start of the 2013/14 campaign.

At the conclusion of that season, he was released by the Seasiders, without having a senior appearance under his belt.

Following his Bloomfield Road exit, Charles had a stint with AFC Fylde, where he scored 18 times in 56 outings.

Dion Charles was once on the books of Blackpool

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News back in 2022, he reflected on the experience, stating: “The hardest one was the first at 18-years-old, it was like welcome to the big bad world. You’re in a cloud when you’re a kid.

"You don’t realise what’s waiting for you outside of football so it was a harsh wakeup call for me and then I realised that I had to work hard to get to where I wanted to be so that was the most difficult part for me when I was 18.”

On the back of this, he joined Fleetwood Town, but was unable to pick up regular game time, and was loaned out to Halifax Town before eventually making a permanent move to Southport.

The striker’s time at Haig Avenue included a hat-trick in a Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy final victory over Colne - which took place at the home of Bolton.

This form saw him signed by Accrington Stanley, where he scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 97 appearances.

After making the move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2022, Charles continued his good form in League One, and will leave the Trotters having found the back of the net 57 times in 149 games.