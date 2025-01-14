Blackpool complete deal for Shrewsbury Town winger - with lengthy deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have completed the signing of Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old becomes the second winger to arrive at Bloomfield Road this week, following the arrival of Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough, and has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with the club - with an option available for an additional 12 months.

Bloxham has found the back of the net four times in 22 appearances in League One this season, and has been a key player for the struggling Salop, who currently sit 22nd in the table.

One of his goals came against Steve Bruce’s side on New Year’s Day, with his strike cancelling out an earlier goal from Apter in a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Tom Bloxham (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

After spending the latter part of his youth career with Shrewsbury, the winger was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he made 126 outings during his time with the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe - whom he made 24 appearances for in League Two.

Boost in key area

The wide areas was a key position for Blackpool to recruit in this month, with Bruce’s style of play putting emphasis on what the wingers can deliver.

Since his arrival in September, the Seasiders head coach has relied on both Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton - who have both missed games through injury at various points.

On the left side in particular, a number of players have been forced to fill in, including both Elliot Embleton and Dom Ballard before their departures earlier this month.

The signings of both Bloxham and Silvera should offer Bruce the extra depth he’s required during his time on the Fylde Coast so far.