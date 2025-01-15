Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool fans have been left delighted by the signing of Tom Bloxham.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger has joined the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town, penning a three-and-a-half year deal at Bloomfield Road - with an option for an additional 12 months available.

He becomes Blackpool’s second addition of the week, following the arrival of Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough, while Josh Onomah has extended his stay on the Fylde Coast until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to Bloxham’s arrival on social media, one fan wrote: “That’s a brilliant signing. Can’t believe we’ve actually got him. Shrewsbury’s best player by a mile.”

Another added: “Loving this. He was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch when we last played them.”

A third agreed: “Top signing, couple more through the doors this month and we’ll be bang on for a late push in the league.”

A fourth noted: “Now something is happening.”

With a fifth stating: “Well it’s a positive signing.”

Bloxham’s Shrewsbury career

After spending the latter part of his youth career with Shrewsbury, Bloxham was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, he made 126 outings during his time with the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe - whom he made 24 appearances for in League Two.

So far this season, he’s featured 22 times in the third tier, scoring four times for the Salop, including one against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

The winger will leave a big hole at the Croud Meadow, with Shrewsbury currently sat 22nd in the table and fighting relegation.

Tom Bloxham | Blackpool Fc

A farewell message

Following the announcement of his departure, a message from Bloxham to the Shrews fans was shared by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “Salop fans, I just wanted to drop you one last message to say a huge thank you for all the support you have given me over the past seven years.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at the club and feel I’ve really progressed as a player. I truly am sad to be leaving and I’m really going to miss everyone. This just feels like the right move at the right time.

“I want to wish Gareth (Ainsworth), the lads and everyone connected to the club the very best of luck for the rest of the season and the seasons to come.”