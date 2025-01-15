Absence of winger explained following recent Blackpool links
The Seasiders were aware they needed to recruit in the wide areas this month, and have been able to do that this week.
Sammy Silvera has joined the club on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season, while Tom Bloxham has made a permanent move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town.
Prior to these additions, Blackpool had been linked with a move to Chesterfield winger James Berry, with reports stating a second bid was being prepared after an initial offer was rejected.
When asked about the links with the Spireites man, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce stated: “I’m not going to give you any names because I believe that would be morally wrong, and I’m from the old school. I’m not going to tell you who we have bid for.”
Paul Cook’s Chesterfield were in action against Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, but Berry wasn’t involved in any capacity.
Explaining the 24-year-old’s absence, assistant coach Danny Webb confirmed it was due to injury; not the recent transfer talk.
“He wasn’t quite right tonight with his hamstring,” he told The Derbyshire Times.
“You have to be careful with muscle injuries but he will be training with us fully on Thursday and he will be in the squad travelling to Grimsby.”
With Blackpool adding Silvera and Bloxham to their ranks to provide support for Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton, it’s unclear whether they will look to do any further business in the wide areas.
Berry’s bright campaign in League Two so far this season would’ve made him of interest, with seven goals and three assists already under his belt in his first year in the EFL.
Prior to joining Chesterfield, the former Hull City youngster spent time with Macclesfield, where he received praise from then-director of football Robbie Savage.
In an interview with Silkmen TV announcing a new contract for the winger, the ex-Wales international said: “I believe you can play in the league - I believe Championship clubs. I think your journey will end higher.
“For the time being you need to keep doing what you’re doing, believing in the process and your own ability.
“Your talent at this level, I believe you’re one of the best players in non-league and you can play Championship football - which is your aim.
“I believe you will play higher, it’s a matter of time.”
