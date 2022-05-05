How long Blackpool have to submit their retained list once the season finishes

Neil Critchley’s side will be aiming to end the season on a high after losing 2-0 to Derby County last week in their final home outing.

Irrespective of this weekend’s result, the Seasiders have looked well at home in the second tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They secured their safety in March and a win at London Road will see them end the campaign on 63 points.

Critchley’s men already sit 24 points clear of Saturday’s opponents Posh, whose relegation back to League One has already been confirmed.

It comes after Peterborough finished seven points ahead of them in the third tier last term to win automatic promotion alongside Hull City.

As for Pool, attention will quickly turn to summer recruitment and contract deliberations once the final whistle is blown on Saturday.

Neil Critchley has a number of difficult decisions to make over the coming days

The Seasiders don’t have a great deal of time to submit their retained list, as they must do after the season ends.

Clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which falls on May 21 this year.

However, the majority of clubs will publish their lists - often on their official websites - long before this date.

This has already happened in League One, which ended a week earlier than the Championship and League Two.

Clubs that finish in the play-off are inevitably given longer to submit their lists and have until four days after their last match to do so.

The EFL then publishes the list by the second Saturday in June, which falls on June 11 this year.

Ward aside, the Seasiders do hold 12-month options on all of those players.

Loan players Dujon Sterling (Chelsea) and Charlie Kirk (Charlton Athletic) will return to their parent clubs, although Pool do hold an option on Kirk to make his move permanent.