Why Peterborough United haven't been able to survive in the Championship, unlike Blackpool and Hull City

The Posh came up to the Championship alongside Blackpool last season, having finished in the top two with Hull City, while the Seasiders were promoted via the play-offs.

But it’s Neil Critchley’s side who have performed the best out of the three this term, sitting in 16th on 60 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull sit two places and 10 points below Pool, but have crucially managed to secure Championship football for a second consecutive season.

But Peterborough will find themselves back in League One next season following another torrid campaign in the second tier, a level they’ve consistently struggled with in recent years.

Posh - who Blackpool face in their final game of the season on Saturday - have only won eight games this season, leaving them second bottom on just 34 points.

Their poor form led to the departure of Darren Ferguson in February after a defeat to fellow strugglers Derby County left Peterborough five points adrift of safety and without a win in nine games.

Posh boss Grant McCann

Since taking over, former Hull boss McCann has overseen three victories, four draws and seven defeats.

When asked why Blackpool and Hull were able to stay up while Peterborough weren’t, McCann said: “It’s a good question but it’s a tough question for me to answer because I can only judge what I’ve seen since I’ve come into the club.

“In one or two of the early games, we were focused on trying to make sure staffing and structure behind the scenes was great for the players.

“After that, we’ve been really competitive in every game apart from a 35-minute spell against Millwall last week.

“I can only speak about what I’ve seen and I know I’ve spoken about my frustrations, but that’s because I know what the lads have shown us since we’ve come through the door.

“What’s the difference? Mentality, I guess. A bit more consistency perhaps, more belief. I would probably point to those reasons.”