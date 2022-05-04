MK Dons boss Liam Manning on chances of re-signing Ethan Robson from Blackpool

Robson was spotted at MK’s end-of-season awards evening on Sunday, despite seeing his loan spell cut short by the Seasiders in January.

Since returning to Bloomfield Road, the 25-year-old has only played twice.

Robson is out of contract this summer, although the club do hold an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

MK boss Liam Manning – whose side take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-offs – has admitted Robson wasn’t the only former player to have been invited to the club’s awards’ night.

Though the capture of Robson would be a popular one certainly among MK fans, Manning admitted the division the club plays in next season will dictate their transfer list.

“There is a lot of work going on, recruitment-wise, but until it’s clear where we’re at, we cannot really move on anything,” Manning told our sister paper, the MK Citizen.

“(Ethan) did really well, and is a really good guy, he's a terrific character. I know some of the guys have stayed in regular touch with him as well.

“We offered the opportunity to all the players who were here in the first half of the season to come back and be a part of the awards because ultimately they played a big part in getting us where we are.”