Neil Critchley on the 'mutual respect' between Blackpool and Derby County supporters

The two fanbases came together for an electric atmosphere on Saturday as Blackpool boasted their highest gate of the season in their final home game.

Despite the result, it was still an excellent occasion to be a part of as both sets of fans - who have had to endure off-the-field strife in recent years in different guises - came together to create a cauldron of noise inside Bloomfield Road.

“It was a brilliant atmosphere. I thought the Derby supporters were fantastic and ours as well,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“I think there was a sort of mutual respect between both sets of supporters because of the situations both clubs have found themselves in in previous years.

“You can have sympathy and empathy for both sets of supporters.

Critchley applauded all four stands at the end of the game

“Derby get to celebrate some goals and three points and we don’t and that’s football sometimes.”

Critchley had some difficult decisions to make when it came to his team selection, opting to make five changes from the side that beat Barnsley 2-0 in midweek.

Both Oliver Casey and Owen Dale dropped out having impressed in rare starts at Oakwell, while Jake Beesley - who has caught the eye during his three consecutive starts - was left out of the squad altogether.

“It’s very difficult, it always is,” Critchley said of team selection.

“Ollie was cramping on Tuesday night and had to come off, so to go again a few days later would be a big ask.

“Owen Dale was also cramping the other night, so we always look at what is the right thing to do and we wanted some freshness.

“Jake Beesley, he’s played the last three games and he was running on empty at times.

“He’s been fantastic, so it was difficult, but some are more difficult than others.