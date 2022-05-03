The Seasiders end their season at London Road next week

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in the final table with just one game remaining

Blackpool missed the chance to move into the top half after losing 2-0 to already-relegated Derby County on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 9:46 am

It leaves them in 16th on 60 points ahead of next week’s game against Peterborough United, their last outing of the season.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight – we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

Fulham - 91 points

Marco Silva's side clinched the title last night with a stunning 7-0 win against Luton.

Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western

Bournemouth - 86 points

Scott Parker's side take on promotion rivals Nottingham Forest in a huge game tonight.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Nottingham Forest - 82 points

Steve Cooper has done an unbelievable job to get Forest in contention for the top two.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Huddersfield Town - 81 points

The Terriers have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Carlos Corberan.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

