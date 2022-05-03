Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in the final table with just one game remaining

It leaves them in 16th on 60 points ahead of next week’s game against Peterborough United, their last outing of the season.
Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight – we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
Fulham - 91 points
Marco Silva's side clinched the title last night with a stunning 7-0 win against Luton.
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
Bournemouth - 86 points
Scott Parker's side take on promotion rivals Nottingham Forest in a huge game tonight.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
Nottingham Forest - 82 points
Steve Cooper has done an unbelievable job to get Forest in contention for the top two.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
Huddersfield Town - 81 points
The Terriers have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Carlos Corberan.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd