Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson addresses the future of Blackpool loanee Charlie Kirk

The winger has spent the second half of this season on loan at Bloomfield Road, making nine appearances.

The Seasiders have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer should they wish to do so for a rumoured £500,000 fee, similar to what Charlton paid Crewe Alexandra for his services last summer.

But Kirk failed to settle in the capital, making just 14 appearances prior to his loan switch to the Fylde coast.

But while the 24-year-old’s future remains unclear, Jackson insists the winger will be welcome back at Charlton during the summer if Blackpool don’t take him on a permanent basis.

“They have got an option on him. We’ll have to wait and see what they are going to do,” Jackson told the South London Press.

“As it stands he is our player and will be coming back at the start of pre-season and we go from there.

Kirk started during yesterday's defeat to Derby

“It was difficult for him when he joined us. I don’t think he got a real opportunity to show what he’s about. He is a good player and a nice lad. He has gone there and done alright at Blackpool.

“If he is back with us at the start of pre-season he will be afforded every opportunity, like every player, to make the case he should be in the team.