Every Blackpool player out of contract at the end of the season

With only nine games of the season remaining, it won’t be long until Neil Critchley has to make some tough decisions over his squad.
With that in mind, we take a look at the Blackpool players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the current season...
1. Keshi Anderson - option
The 26-year-old was arguably Blackpool's best performer this season prior to injuring his hamstring, but he's now thought to be close to a return. The club will inevitably activate an extra 12 months or, even better, could look to offer him a fresh deal.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Cameron Antwi - option
Little has been reported on the former Fulham youngster since he returned to Blackpool from his loan spell with Telford at the end of December, when Blackpool were seriously low on numbers in central midfield.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Ewan Bange - option
The striker is currently with FC United of Manchester in his third loan spell of the season. He was in great form at the start of the campaign scoring regularly for Bamber Bridge.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Josh Bowler - option
The Seasiders did well to keep hold of Bowler during the January window, but chances are they won't be so lucky this time around. Pool will benefit financially though should he go after activating his 12-month option.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd