'Have to hear soon' - Blackpool boss makes admission on out of contract man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool will announce their retained list at the beginning of next week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce stated that the club were due to announce their decisions on their nine out of contract players on Monday.

Sonny Carey comes under this category, but it is expected he will be listed under the ‘offered terms’ section, with talks still ongoing between the two parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offer has gone to Sonny, that’s in his court now,” Bruce said.

“We’ll have to hear soon because if we’re going to be without then we’ll have to make plans. We hope that he stays, and that goes for two or three others who are in conversations.”

Handsome offer made to Blackpool midfielder

Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Bruce confirmed last week that the club had made an attractive proposition to Carey in order to keep him at Bloomfield Road.

Since making the move to the Fylde Coast in 2021, the midfielder has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the last three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the situation on Wednesday night, Bruce stated: “I’m sure we’ll find out in the middle of next week. It can’t go on and on. We’ve made him a handsome offer, and the rest is in his hands.

“Bosman’s are out there, there’s 250 on my desk already. The rule is there, we’ve got to understand it; it’s not great. We’ve done our best with him, and we all want him to stay - that’s pretty obvious, but the rest is up to him.

“Players make themselves better. All I can do is help them physically and mentally. Sonny has been our standout player over the last three months, and we’ve made him a fantastic offer, so let’s hope he stays.

“It’s frustrating he’s got a medial ligament which has kept him out for the last two or three games, and unfortunately, he’ll miss Saturday too.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Departure confirmed for Blackpool defender as retained list date is revealed.