England legend Wayne Rooney has named Blackpool fans as the most annoying he’s come up against.

The 39-year-old faced his fair share of teams throughout his playing career. Having broken onto the scene as a teenage sensation at Everton, he earned a move to Manchester United in 2004, where he scored 253 goals across a 13 year spell at Old Trafford.

After departing the Red Devils, the forward returned to Goodison Park for a second spell, before spending time with DC United and Derby County.

Since hanging up his boots, he’s embarked on a career in coaching, taking charge of both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle in recent years, but not lasting long in either role.

Alongside pursuing his ambitions as a manager, Rooney has also become a regular face on the punditry scene.

In a recent episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, there was a discussion over which club has the most annoying fans.

While there seemed to be an agreement on Arsenal in the studio, Rooney jumped in with a late shout of the Seasiders.

“As a player, it was horrible fans at Blackpool,” he said.

“Honestly, we played Blackpool away a few times, and god they were horrible.”

Rooney came up against Ian Holloway’s Blackpool side on two occasions during their year in the Premier League.

In the meeting at Bloomfield Road, he was subbed off after 66 minutes with United 2-0 down. Following the changes from Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils were able to turn the contest around and claim a 3-2 victory on the Fylde Coast.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders’ final top flight game came at Old Trafford and ended in a 4-2 defeat. Rooney was introduced off the bench for the final six minutes of that fixture.

