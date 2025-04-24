Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states there’s a big summer ahead for Blackpool as they look to assemble a squad that can compete for the play-offs next year.

The Seasiders’ hopes of reaching the top six this time around took a major blow on Easter Monday, as their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham, and results elsewhere, saw Reading and Leyton Orient extend their lead over the Fylde Coast outfit to nine points.

While one of the three remaining for Bruce’s side this season is a game in hand, they could already be mathematically out of the race for sixth before they take to the pitch against Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, with both the Royals and the Os involved in early kick offs.

The Blackpool boss admits over the course of the season his team haven’t been good enough, and expects action to be taken over the next few months.

“Look, we don’t want to be happy to just be in the top 10, we need to be nearer the top six, but unfortunately, we’ve fallen short,” he said.

“We all have to take the responsibility of that, and accept that’s not where the club wants to be. It’s difficult now - there’s a lot of teams with big budgets. In any league, the bigger your budget, the more of an advantage you’ve got.

“There’s a big summer ahead. All of us understand that we’ve got to do better, with me included, to get ready for the challenge.

“Over a season, there was a large period where we drew far too many games at home. Overall, the league table tells you where you finish is no fluke - 10th is nowhere near where we want to be. It’s not for any of us associated with Blackpool, we’re used to bigger and better things than being mid table.

“I’ve been like a bear with a sore head for two days, I was frustrated by the way we were at the weekend. It was a big game, big atmosphere; but we didn’t really lay a glove on them, and that still burns inside me.

“We’ve not been quite good enough. There’s been times where I thought we were, and I do believe we’re on the right track. There’s going to be a big summer of turnaround, and I’m looking forward to putting a team together so that we can make a challenge.

“I’m jealous of these teams that are in and around the play-offs, because that’s what we all want to achieve, and that’s why I’m here.”

Who will make the final call on Blackpool’s deals

Steve Bruce (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Bruce states he will have a say on who the Seasiders recruit this summer, and admits he’s got a strong working relationship with those in the recruitment team.

“I’ve worked with David Downes a long time, and Deano, our chief scout, was working with me at Hull 15 years ago,” he explained.

“They know what I require and what we want. I’m sure the part of management still exists where you get in front of the player and say ‘this is what I want to do and this is how we want to play.’

“What’s vitally important for a club is the relationship between the sporting directors, the chief scout, the head of recruitment, the manager, and of course the owner - who has to write the cheque at the end of the day.

“We have to all be in agreement, and that’s the way any successful club should be.

“They understand the type of player I want, and fully get it. I’m looking forward to the challenge we all face of putting a team together.

“We’ve got a good starting position, but when you’ve got loan players, that’s the biggest conundrum of all. Two of them in particular, the goalkeeper (Harry Tyrer) and big Odel (Offiah) have played every week since I’ve been here, so it’d be interesting to see them.

“Big Elkan (Baggott) has come into the team of late, and unfortunately has had a lot of injuries. Then we’ve got Sammy (Silvera) and Niall (Ennis) who have helped us enormously. There’s big conversations to have, so let’s see what the situation with those lads first. We’ve got a big summer to get our teeth into.”

