Blackpool look set for another year in League One - and should already have one eye preparing for next season.

Heading into the final few weeks of the current campaign, the Seasiders sit in 10th and are nine points off Reading in sixth.

Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are also above Steve Bruce’s side, but, like the Royals, have all played a game more.

Depending on how things go over the Easter period, it could be mathematically impossible for Blackpool to make the play-offs, with a defeat to Rotherham United just under a fortnight ago ending a three-game winning run.

With this in mind, here’s four things that the Seasiders have to do before the season ends:

Potential minutes in the tank for Lyons

Andy Lyons represented the Republic of Ireland at numerous age groups as a youngster.

Andy Lyons has endured a tough year of recovery after suffering an ACL injury last February.

Since then, the defender hasn’t featured in a competitive game, but has taken part in a friendly and regularly featured in training, so has been able to rebuild his fitness.

It will no doubt be a big jump up to competitive action, and it’s understandable why he hasn’t been used while the club have been trying to get themselves back in the play-off race.

If Blackpool’s hopes of getting in the top six do come to an end before the final weekend of the campaign, it would be an ideal circumstance to give Lyons some minutes off the bench in order to set him up for next season.

Bruce has admitted the 24-year-old is most likely to only be reintroduced properly in the summer, but anything before could hopefully come as a bonus.

Build around Bloxham

Tom Bloxham, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton (All 6/10), Jake Beesley (5/10).

Tom Bloxham enjoyed an impressive start to his time with Blackpool after joining the club from Shrewsbury Town back in January.

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old suffered an injury that kept him on the sidelines for over a month, and has only featured off the bench since returning.

Whether the Seasiders’ play-off hopes come to an end or not in the next couple of games, it will be good to see him back in the starting XI and rediscovering the early form he demonstrated.

Sort out Carey’s future

Sonny Carey certainly wins the award of most improved under Bruce this season, and has been unplayable at times in the last few months. He looks like someone that has truly found their confidence, and is enjoying being a key figure.

Off the field, Blackpool should act quickly to sort out Sonny Carey’s future.

The midfielder has hit his best form in Tangerine in the last couple of months, so it would be a shame for them to lose him now.

It should be a decision that’s made as soon as possible, to allow Bruce to know exactly what he’s working with next season.

Stay alive for as long as possible

Niall Ennis (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

While certain things on this list are dependent on the play-offs becoming mathematically impossible, the main thing for Blackpool to do is to keep winning.

Finishing in the top six is a huge ask, and looks unlikely, but all they can do is keep the pressure on and hope for a few slip ups above them.

Time is running out, but the other teams in the battle do have mistakes in them as well.

Regardless of this, ending this season strong can only bode well for next year, and leave them with some momentum heading into the summer.

