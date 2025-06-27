Ex-Wycombe Wanderers man shares thoughts on Blackpool switch

Franco Ravizzoli has been sharing his thoughts after completing a move to Blackpool.

New Blackpool goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli states he’s pleased to get his future sorted so early into pre-season.

The 27-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Ravizzoli, who was once a youth player at River Plate in his native Argentina, will join his new teammates in Spain over the weekend for the Seasiders’ overseas training camp.

"I'm really happy to be here and be a part of this big club,” he told Blackpool’s in-house media.

"It's an amazing feeling. To get this done and over the line so soon into pre-season is really important to me and I can't wait to meet the players, staff and supporters."

Ravizzoli’s career so far

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

As a youngster, Ravizzoli spent time with a number of clubs in Argentina, before representing Deportivo Merlo and Deportivo Morón.

He arrived in England in 2021, and initially spent time with Eastbourne Borough in non-league, which set him up for an opportunity with MK Dons in the EFL.

The Argentine joined Wycombe in 2023, and went on to make 52 appearances for the Buckinghamshire outfit, including 27 outings in League One last season.

