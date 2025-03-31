Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool coach Steve Thompson believes the Seasiders have a great chance of getting into the League One play-offs if they can build on their recent home win over Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce’s side have endured their fair share of problems at Bloomfield Road this season, but put their struggles to one side on Saturday afternoon to claim a 2-1 victory over their local rivals.

Both Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were on the scoresheet, as the Fylde Coast outfit closed the gap between themselves and the Trotters to just three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s next outing comes on Tuesday night against Reading - who moved up to sixth at the weekend following a 3-1 win against Peterborough United and a heavy defeat for Huddersfield Town away to Charlton Athletic.

The Seasiders are currently five points behind the Royals, and four off the Terriers, while Leyton Orient are also among the teams above them as well, along with the Wanderers.

Thompson knows what it’s like to enjoy promotion at Bloomfield Road, having spent several years as a coach to numerous managers on the Fylde Coast.

Meanwhile, during his playing career the 60-year-old enjoyed a long stint with Bolton, representing the Greater Manchester club between 1982 and 1991.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, the ex-midfielder was on co-commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire as two of his former clubs went head-to-head.

“It was a great advert for this division, with two great footballing teams,” he told the broadcaster.

“It was very end-to-end, a typical derby. The first 45 minutes went so quick, it was a great spectacle for the fans.

“It was a great performance from Blackpool, and it keeps them right up there, and it makes it a massive game against Reading on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing about today, Ashley Fletcher - he’s had his critics at Blackpool, but his confidence has grown. He’s match fit, he’s scoring goals and he brings people into the game. He was excellent today for me.

“It was a great performance, the fans got right behind them, it was a proper local derby. Everyone’s looking forward to Reading on Tuesday now.

“Blackpool have got a great chance to be honest with you. The disappointing thing is, the four teams above them with a game in hand, you’re relying on these teams to get beat.

“If you look at the fixtures coming up, they’ve got Reading at home, Rotherham away, Stevenage away, Wrexham, Wigan - they’ve got winnable games. They’ve got a great chance. If they can beat Reading on Tuesday night, it gets them right up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they can keep their home form, then they’re in with a great chance. Today at Bloomfield Road with the fans behind them, they deserved it.

“It was a great performance and it keeps the season going. There’s always one team from the pack that comes good, and hopefully it’s Blackpool.”

The story of the game

Ashley Fletcher (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

The first clear opening of the game came Blackpool’s way in the 12th minute. Some quick passing saw the ball end up at the feet of Sonny Carey - who saw his shot from the edge of the box blocked over the bar by Will Forrester.

From the resulting corner, the Seasiders broke the deadlock. A shot from distance from Albie Morgan was deflected into Fletcher’s path just a couple of yards away from goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fortnight ago, the striker had missed an easier chance in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient, but made no mistake on this occasion, finding the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.

Beyond collecting a couple of crosses into the, Harry Tyrer’s first real save of the afternoon was from a John McAtee header - which didn’t prove to be too much of a concern.

The Trotters’ next headed attempt proved to be far more precise, with Collins glancing the ball into the far corner following a cross from right side.

This prompted a period of intense pressure for Bruce’s side ahead of the break. A clearance off the line was required just moments after the equaliser to stop Szabolcs Schon from giving Bolton the lead, before Josh Dacres-Cogley fired a shot into the side-netting on the following attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, an early chance came Blackpool’s way, with Fletcher placing an attempt just wide of the post as he looked for his second of the afternoon.

The Seasiders’ next opportunity came the way of another forward player in Tangerine just before the hour mark.

Morgan was on hand with a perfect pass to find Ennis running through, with the Stoke City loanee doing well to bring the ball down and beat Nathan Baxter with a chipped attempt.

The Trotters came close to getting an instant equaliser, but Tyrer got down well to push wide a shot from Morley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his next attempt, the midfielder thought he’d found the back of the net, before having his celebrations cut short due to the ball ending up in the side-netting.

In the closing stages of stopping time, another superb save was required from Tyrer, with the Everton loanee tipping over a shot from Chris Forino on this occasion to maintain a rare home win.

Your next story from the Gazette: Seasiders keep pressure on play-off pushing sides with hard-fought victory.