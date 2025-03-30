Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool youth player Dion Charles has come under some criticism after being spotted in the Bloomfield Road away end on Saturday afternoon.

The Huddersfield Town striker wasn’t involved in the Terriers’ 4-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the Valley in the lunchtime kick off, so instead made his way to the Fylde Coast.

Up until January, Charles had been a Bolton Wanderers player, but departed the Greater Manchester outfit in order to make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite this, the 29-year-old clearly still has a soft spot for the Trotters, and made the effort to go and cheer them on as a spectator.

While Charles has visited Bloomfield Road several times as a visiting player, he also tasted life in the home changing room over a decade ago.

At the start of the 2013/14 campaign, the forward was an unused substitute in a 1-0 victory for the Seasiders over Barnsley, with Paul Ince at the helm at the time.

The presence of the ex-Accrington Stanley man among the Bolton fans at Bloomfield Road left Huddersfield faithful raging on social media after the game.

One supporter wrote: “Dion Charles in the Bolton end at Blackpool today as the side that pays his wages get battered 4-0. Christ discipline on and off the pitch is a shambles.”

Another stated: “Looks like Deon Charles is having a fantastic time supporting Bolton after we have just lost 4-0.”

A third added: “I’m all for players doing what they want off the pitch, I think they come under far too much scrutiny sometimes. However, you’ve got to question why Dion Charles is literally going to support our main rivals for the final playoff position after we’ve just lost 4-0.”

Meanwhile, a Bolton fan wrote: “I'd be fuming if I was a Huddersfield fan, considering we're direct rivals. Why would he want us to win? Don't get me wrong though it's absolutely hilarious from our point of view.”

Blackpool overcome Bolton to keep hopes alive

Ashley Fletcher (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

For Charles and those in the Wanderers end at Bloomfield Road, it proved to be a disappointing afternoon as Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory.

Ashley Fletcher was on hand with the opening goal of the afternoon, as the 29-year-old continued his resurgence in a Tangerine shirt.

Aaron Collins was on hand with an equaliser for the visitors just after the half hour mark, before Niall Ennis reclaimed the lead for the Seasiders after the break.

Steve Bruce’s side now sit three points off Bolton, and five off sixth-place Reading - albeit having played a game more than a number of teams above them.

