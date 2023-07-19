Defender opens up about Blackpool exit to Sheffield Wednesday

Reece James has said his focus was always on moving to Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent basis from Blackpool this summer. Darren Moore’s exit from Hillsborough earlier this summer cast some doubt over whether the defender would be heading back to South Yorkshire.

However, his deal from the Seasiders was completed late last month. Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz has now taken over the Owls and has become the full-back’s new boss.

Blackpool landed James in 2021 and he went on to make 19 appearances for the Tangerines in all competitions during his first year at the club. He was then given the green light to leave Bloomfield Road on loan when Sheffield Wednesday came calling by Michael Appleton in July last year.

The Lancashire-born man then became a key player for the Owls last term and played 34 games in all competitions. He was part of their side who won promotion from League One via the play-offs in the last campaign.

James was due to return to Blackpool for next season and still had time left on his contract. However, he has now revealed to The Star reporter Joe Crann that there was only one thing on his mind: “My intention was that I wanted to come back to this club (Sheffield Wednesday). I enjoyed a really good loan (last season).

“I loved being in the City. I loved playing for the club and I wanted that to continue.

“Obviously it is now under different management (but) it was what I wanted to do. I wanted to come here and play for Sheffield Wednesday again.”

He added: “We’ve all been trying to listen and take on advice (from new boss Xisco Munoz) and the way he wants to work. It is something that is going to take time.”