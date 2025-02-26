Decision made on Blackpool striker's red card ahead of Stockport County test

Ashley Fletcher will be eligible for Blackpool’s trip to Stockport County this weekend after his suspension was overturned.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old was sent off for violent conduct during the first half of the Seasiders’ 3-1 victory over Crawley Town at Bloomfield Road last Saturday.

This sparked outrage from the home dugout, with head coach Steve Bruce shown a yellow card for his protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately after the match, the Blackpool boss made it clear the club would appeal the red card decision as he shared his version of events.

“We can’t understand it,” he said.

“I was standing next to the fourth official and I haven’t seen anything sinister. They’re both grappling on the floor. There’s nothing.

“Fletch hasn’t got it in his genes to swing an arm or kick anyone. The linesman is 10 yards away and has a perfect view, the referee hasn’t seen anything, but the fourth official decides to get himself involved.

“I don’t know what he thinks he’s seen, but it looks pretty harsh to me when you look back. It’s handbags if anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will appeal it. We just hope a bit of common sense takes place. In the heat of the game, the fourth official has to be spot on, and in my opinion he’s got it wrong.

“Fletch is as shocked as anyone. They were grappling for a long ball, they fell on the floor, and there’s not much in anything. In fact, their guy hits Fletch on the head first, he then starts rolling around - which we can do without, but he has to live with himself.”

Ashley Fletcher (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The story of last week

The sending off ultimately had no impact on the final result. Prior to the red, Niall Ennis had bagged a brace, while Kamari Doyle had pulled a goal back for the Red Devils on the half hour mark.

Following the break, the Seasiders were able to successfully deal with the visitors despite their man advantage, with Lee Evans re-extending their lead from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the appeal successful, Fletcher’s four-match suspension has been overturned and he will be available for Saturday afternoon’s trip to Edgeley Park.

An FA Statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has allowed a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Ashley Fletcher and removed his four-game ban. The forward was dismissed during the EFL League One fixture on Saturday 22 February between Blackpool and Crawley Town.”

Despite having their struggles at home this season, Blackpool have been strong on the road, and hold the fifth-best away record in League One.

Meanwhile, Stockport have the fifth-best record in front of their own fans, with Dave Challinor’s side currently sat fourth in the table.

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.