Daniel Mandroiu is a free agent and has spoken to Blackpool this summer. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool transfer target Daniel Mandroiu could be on his way back to the League of Ireland with two clubs reportedly chasing his signature.

According to The Times, Mandriou was in the stands at Tallaght Stadium last week, as he watched his former side Shamrock Rovers defeat NK Celje in the UEFA Europa League, ensuring that the South Dublin club would be playing group-stage football this season.

Manager Stephen Bradley is reportedly interested in signing Mandriou, and a return to Ireland is not beyond the realms of possibility with a cash windfall confirmed following their exploits in Europe.

St Patrick's Athletic are also interested in signing Mandriou, and they are in Europe, but face the task of defeating Istanbul Basaksehir F.K.to reach the group stages of the UEFA Conference League.

In their report, The Times add that should Mandriou consider a return to Ireland, he would favour a move to Shamrock over St Pats. According to Football.Coefficient, clubs that qualify for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League are given €3.17m, and so Shamrock would be able to put together a financial package that is lucrative enough to sign Mandriou.

The 25-year-old is a free agent after leaving Lincoln City this summer following the conclusion of his contract. He had been offered a new contract at Lincoln City, but the deal collapsed, after terms couldn’t be agreed couldn't be agreed according to the BBC.

Earlier this summer, the Seasiders were linked with a move for Mandriou, and Neil Critchley confirmed that talks had taken place for the seven-time Republic of Ireland under-21 international. Critchley was asked last week whether there was an update on him, but he responded that no progress had been made.

Speaking to the Gazette, he said: "“There’s been no more progress.

“There’s no deadline, he’s one of a number of players we’ve spoken to throughout the summer, we wouldn’t be doing our work if we were concentrating on one player. There’s numerous players that we target and we speak to.

“It’s down to the recruitment team (to keep in regular contact) - it’s a big responsibility of David’s (Downes) role.

“They’re in constant contact with agents, clubs, loan managers, and players. I have a daily chat with various people to find out the work they’ve been doing, which helps us to plan.”