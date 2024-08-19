Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Critchley states Blackpool’s transfer plans will not be influenced by their start to the League One season.

The Seasiders started the campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town, before losing 3-0 to Stockport County at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Blackpool have added eight new players to their ranks so far this summer, and are expected to make further signings before the transfer deadline on August 30, but Critchley insists they won’t let the early results impact their work.

“You don’t have a knee jerk reaction after one game, you have a plan and a strategy for improving your squad over time,” he said.

“We know what we want to do, and hopefully in the next two weeks we’ll be able to do that.

“There’s certain areas we want to improve but we won’t have a knee jerk reaction after two performances, we’ve got a plan of how we want to move the club forward.

“Having the window isn’t always ideal when you’re playing games because it can affect people’s thinking, so we’ll be glad when it is shut and we can settle with the squad.”