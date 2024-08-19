Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plymouth Argyle could potentially make a move for Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw - with the ex-Manchester City academy player reportedly among their targets.

The Pilgrims are on the search for a new shot stopper following Michael Cooper’s move to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee last week.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Wayne Rooney’s side are set to look in League One to fill the vacant position.

Bolton Wanderers’ Nathan Baxter is said to be one of the targets, after the ex-Chelsea man kept 17 clean sheets to help the Trotters on their way to the play-off final back in May - which they ultimately lost to Oxford United.

The 25-year-old made the move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on a free transfer last summer following the conclusion of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Despite not featuring for the Chelsea first-team, Baxter picked up plenty of experience out on loan with the likes of Yeovil Town, Accrington Stanley and Hull City.

Meanwhile, Nixon’s report claims Blackpool’s Grimshaw could be another option for Plymouth, with the 26-year-old seen as a more affordable alternative.

The keeper made the move to Bloomfield Road from Manchester City in 2021, and has gone on to make 96 appearances for the Fylde Coast outfit.

Despite the Seasiders failing to reach the play-offs last year, Grimshaw’s efforts gave them a fighting chance, with the former Lommel loanee keeping 18 clean sheets in total.